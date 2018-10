epa07071412 An image taken through the window of the visitor's terrace showing a plane of Irish low cost airline Ryanair (L) starts from the Hans Koschnick Airport in Bremen, northern Germany, 05 October 2018. Media reports on 01 October 2018 state that Ryanair plans to close its bases in Bremen, Germany, with two planes and in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with four planes, at the beginning of the winter season 2018/19 on 05 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Friday that it signed an agreement on seniority and base transfers with the Portuguese Pilot Union (SPAC) to cover all of its directly employed pilots in Portugal, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

The budget airline said it would start negotiations with SPAC on a full collective labor agreement under Portuguese law, with local contracts, by the end of October.