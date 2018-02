Members an ANC (African National Congress) faction supporting ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, call for South African President and former ANC leader, Jacob Zuma, to resign, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 05 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa's ruling African National Congress party on Wednesday called for calm as negotiations proceeded to see whether the president of the country would stay in office or not.

ANC head, Cyril Ramaphosa, stated that progress had been made to reach a quick resolution on the debate about the possible exit of South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma.