South African President Jacob Zuma replies to the debate about his State Of The Nation Address (SONA) in the parliament (SONA), Cape Town, South Africa, Feb 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa's governing party remained split internally on whether the current president should leave office before his term expires, the deputy head of the African National Conference admitted at a press conference on Tuesday.

Jessie Duarte stated that six main leaders of the party had met on Saturday and discussed the issue, although the only body capable of forcing Jacob Zuma's exit was the national executive committee, which is to convene Wednesday.