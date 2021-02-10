Participants take part in the COVID-19 disease vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

A nurse takes part in the COVID-19 disease vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

Participants take part in the COVID-19 disease vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

South Korea approved Wednesday the use of a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in adults, including those over 65.

It, however, said there was a lack of data on the efficacy of the vaccine in the elderly.EFE-EPA