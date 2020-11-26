A Seoul court sentenced Cho Ju-bin, the leader of a macabre online plot that shocked South Korea for having tortured, sexually abused, and extorted dozens of women, some minors, to share videos online.
South Korean chatroom sex abuse suspect Cho Ju-bin is taken into a car at a police station in Seoul, South Korea, 25 March 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
South Korean chatroom sex abuse suspect Cho Ju-bin (C) is sent to prosecutors from a police station in Seoul, South Korea, 25 March 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
South Korean chatroom sex abuse suspect Cho Ju-bin speaks to the media at a police station in Seoul, South Korea, 25 March 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
A Seoul court sentenced Cho Ju-bin, the leader of a macabre online plot that shocked South Korea for having tortured, sexually abused, and extorted dozens of women, some minors, to share videos online.