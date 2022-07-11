SA Police hunt assailants in Jo’burg mass shooting that killed 15

Johannesburg (South Africa), 11/07/2022.- South African Minister of Police, Bheki Cele (C) gestures at the scene of the tavern shooting that claimed the lives of 15 people, Soweto, South Africa, 11 July 2022. According to South African Police Service, two armed men walked into the tavern on 10 July morning and opened fire randomly. Police are still investigating the motive of the attack. (Atentado, Incendio, Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Johannesburg (South Africa), 11/07/2022.- Local residents listen to police officials at a community meeting near the tavern after a shooting that claimed the lives of 15 people, Soweto, South Africa, 11 July 2022. According to South African Police Service, two armed men walked into the tavern on 10 July morning and opened fire randomly. Police are still investigating the motive of the attack. (Atentado, Incendio, Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK