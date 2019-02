Workers of Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC), shift ballot boxes to their warehouse in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Afghanistan's Attorney General's office on Wednesday began a probe against members of the country's election commission, after they were sacked over complaints that they misused their authority during last year's parliamentary elections.

President Ashraf Ghani announced the sacking of all 12 members of the Independent Election Commission on Tuesday hours after signing a new law that is expected to bring much-needed reforms in the country's electoral system.