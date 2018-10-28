The sacked prime minister of Sri Lanka on Sunday refused to leave his official residence amid a constitutional crisis triggered by the surprise appointment of a former president as the new prime minister and temporary suspension of parliament.
Ranil Wickremasinghe remained in his official residence of Temple Trees after Saturday's ultimatum launched by the opposition led by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose appointment Friday as the new prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena has unleashed a political storm.