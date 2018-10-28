Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force personnel bring in electronic scanning equipment while well-wishers to meet newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wait at the entrance to his official residence at Wijerama Mawatha in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 October 2018. EPA/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during a media conference at the United National Party (UNP) headquarters at Pitakotte in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 October 2018. EPA/STR

The sacked prime minister of Sri Lanka on Sunday refused to leave his official residence amid a constitutional crisis triggered by the surprise appointment of a former president as the new prime minister and temporary suspension of parliament.

Ranil Wickremasinghe remained in his official residence of Temple Trees after Saturday's ultimatum launched by the opposition led by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose appointment Friday as the new prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena has unleashed a political storm.