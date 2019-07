The world's largest desert sends dust waves across the Atlantic ocean to Europe for at least 4.6 million years. EFE/Alejandro Lomoschitz

The world's largest desert, the Sahara, has sent dust waves across the Atlantic ocean to Europe for at least 4.6 million years, particles trapped in fossilised soils have revealed.

The discovery was made after testing soil samples from Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria, two of the oldest islands in the Canary Islands.