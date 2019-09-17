Conservative jurist Kaïes Saïed and media magnate Nabil Karoui will face off in a runoff election in Tunisia, according to the official results.
Saïed got 18.8 percent of the vote in Sunday's first round.
Head of the Tunisian election commission Nabil Baffoun (C) along with other members of the commission during a press conference to announce the preliminary results of first round of the presidential elections, in Tunis, Tunisia, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
