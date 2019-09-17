Head of the Tunisian election commission Nabil Baffoun (C) along with other members of the commission during a press conference to announce the preliminary results of first round of the presidential elections, in Tunis, Tunisia, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Conservative jurist Kaïes Saïed and media magnate Nabil Karoui will face off in a runoff election in Tunisia, according to the official results.

Saïed got 18.8 percent of the vote in Sunday's first round.