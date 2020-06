A woman uses a face shield to prevent against coronavirus infection in a market on June 20, 2020 in Managua, Nicaragua. EFE/Jorge Torres

A face shield with a picture of the character Goku from "Dragon Ball Z" for sale on June 20, 2020, in Managua, Nicaragua. EFE/Jorge Torres

Until a few months ago, face shields were alien objects in Nicaragua, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they are now among the most sought-after accessories.

Recently the country’s medical union recommended the use of shields in addition to masks as they protect the entire face. They soon went from being clunky and uncomfortable medical protective wear to accessories everyone from children to the elderly seek in various materials, prices and designs.