A satellite image provided on 14 September 2020 by the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center shows the location of Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storms Sally (which later strengthened to a hurricane) and Teddy and Tropical Depression Rene and 21 (later T.S. Vicky) in the Atlantic basin. EPA-EFE/NOAA-NHC

Sally strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Monday in the northern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to grow even more powerful before making landfall on the northern United States Gulf Coast.

In its latest bulletin, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the hurricane currently is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers (90 miles) per hour.