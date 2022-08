Indian-born British and American author Salman Rushdie (seen in this file photo) was attacked on stage while participating in a literary event on 12 August 2022 in upstate New York. Rushdie has reportedly been taken by helicopter to a hospital and his alleged attacker - a male suspect - has been arrested. EFE/Armando Babani

Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage on Friday while participating in an event in Chautauqua, a town in upstate New York, according to media reports and an author and eyewitness to the incident.

Initial reports indicate the Indian-born British and American writer was stabbed, but his condition remains unknown. He has reported been taken by helicopter to a hospital and his alleged attacker - a male suspect - has been arrested.