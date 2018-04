Former Salvadoran President Elias Antonio Saca (2004-2009) attends a court hearing in San Salvador on April 16, 2018, in the case against him for embezzling more than $300 million during his mandate. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

The Salvadoran Attorney General's Office raised to more than $300 million the amount of public funds allegedly embezzled by former President Elias Antonio Saca, one of the prosecutors in the case said on Monday before the start of the preliminary hearing in the case.

Initially, the AG's Office accused Saca of misappropriating $246 million from the state budget during his mandate and laundering it through several communications companies with the help of six other officials.