Salvadoran Attorney General Douglas Melendez (C) walks through one of the properties seized from former President Elias Antonio Saca, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A view of one of the properties seized from former Salvadoran President Elias Antonio Saca, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The Salvadoran Attorney General's Office began Friday the process of seizing real estate and other assets belonging to former President Tony Saca, who has admitted to embezzling more than $300 million in public funds during his 2004-2009 tenure.

The process began with Saca's mansion on the slopes of the San Salvador Volcano, valued at more than $8 million, which was bought with public funds, Attorney General Douglas Melendez told reporters at the scene.