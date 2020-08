Two men carry containers filled with water on 18 August 2020 in Soyapango, a satellite city of El Salvador's capital, San Salvador. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A man carries containers that he plans to fill with water on 18 August 2020 in Soyapango, a satellite city of El Salvador's capital, San Salvador. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A Salvadoran city hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic also is facing a water crisis that is making it difficult for its inhabitants to practice frequent hand-washing, one of the main recommendations for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Efe observed the same situation in four neighborhoods of the densely populated eastern municipality of Soyapango, part of the San Salvador metropolitan area: people with barrels and other containers waiting for a water tanker truck to arrive.