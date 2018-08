Photograph showing Salvadoran former President Tony Saca (2004-2009) during his embezzlement trial in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Salvadoran former President Tony Saca agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to charges of diverting more than $300 million in state funds during his 2004-2099 tenure.

"I have agreed to a plea bargain," Saca told the three judges hearing the corruption case. "We know all the details, we have discussed it with my defense and spoken to the prosecution."