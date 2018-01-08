The government of El Salvador on Monday asked the many thousands of Salvadorans living in the United States and shielded from deportation under Temporary Protected Status to remain calm after the cancellation of the program, saying that it will continue working to achieve a "permanent solution" to the matter.

The US government decided on Monday to cancel TPS for the Salvadorans living in the US, but it will give them 18 months - or until September 2019 - to leave the country voluntarily or seek an alternative way to regularize their immigration status.