Women arrested under the state of emergency are brought to a prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, on 12 July 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Women arrested under the state of emergency are brought to a prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, on 12 July 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Families of people arrested under the state of emergency seek information at a prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, on 12 July 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

More than 100 days into a state of emergency the Salvadoran government said was needed to crush violent gangs, authorities have shared almost no information about the tens of thousands of people taken into custody.

In late March, right-wing President Nayib Bukele seized upon an eruption of violence that saw 87 homicides in three days to persuade congress to grant him special powers to battle the Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS13.