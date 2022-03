Salvadoran authorities have launched massive raids to capture huge numbers of gang members in response to the escalation in murders by the gangs that took the lives of 87 people on the weekend and led Congress to decree a state of emergency at the request of President Nayib Bukele.

Despite the extraordinary measure and the large numbers of arrests, gangs challenged the Bukele administration by killing 11 more people on Sunday, the day on which the state of emergency went into force.