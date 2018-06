Protesters march in the streets of San Salvador to denounce what they see as a scheme by big business and right-wing parties to privatize water, San Salvador, El Salvador, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Escobar

More than 800 Salvadoran labor union members protested in the streets of San Salvador to denounce what they see as a scheme by big business and right-wing parties to privatize water.

"The Salvadoran people will not allow the right to keep attacking the poor on the issue of water," one of the protesters, Marielos de Leon, told reporters.