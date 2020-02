San Salvador, Feb 10 (EFE).- El Salvador's congress condemned on Monday an intrusion into the chamber by right-wing President Nayib Bukele with a contingent of armed soldiers and police. (CAMERA: Vladimir Chicas) RESOURCE IMAGES OF THE CONGRESS AND SOUNDBITES OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE SALVADORAN CONGRESS, MARIO PONCE.

A soldier stands guard inside the Legislative Assembly in San Salvador on Monday, Feb. 10. EFE-EPA/Miguel Lemus

The speaker of El Salvador's Legislative Assembly, Mario Ponce, holds a press conference in San Salvador on Monday, Feb. 10. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador's congress condemned on Monday an intrusion into the chamber by right-wing President Nayib Bukele with a contingent of armed soldiers and police.

"Of course there was an attempted coup d'etat, an attempt to dissolve the Legislative Assembly," congressional speaker Mario Ponce told a press conference.