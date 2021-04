Daniel Mejía, a Salvadorian migrant who has returned from the United States, shows his passport on 25 March 2021 during an interview with Efe in the northwestern Salvadoran department of Chalatenango. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Mabel Lopez, a Salvadorian migrant now back in her homeland after attempting to migrate to the United States, poses for a photo on 25 March 2021 in the northwestern Salvadoran department of Chalatenango. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Daniel Mejía, a Salvadorian migrant who has returned from the United States, poses for a photo on 25 March 2021 in the northwestern Salvadoran department of Chalatenango. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Daniel de Jesus Mejia and Mabel Lopez both are back in El Salvador after encountering difficulties in the United States.

Badly in need of support in a Central American nation with high levels of poverty and violent crime, they turned to a non-governmental organization that provides psychosocial, small business and other assistance to returning migrants.