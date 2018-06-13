Security, social programs and jobs are the three elements needed to refloat the country, the presidential candidate for El Salvador's Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), Hugo Martinez, said in an interview with EFE on Wednesday.

Martinez - who won his party's primaries against Gerson Martinez in late May - said that these are the "public's greatest concerns," which he aims to "turn into three great opportunities for the country" should he become president in the February 2019 election.