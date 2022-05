Relatives and friends of Cesar Vladimir Antillon and Matthew Alexander Antillon accompany their coffins to the Municipal Cemetery in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador, on 26 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Relatives and friends of Cesar Vladimir Antillon and Matthew Alexander Antillon accompany their coffins to the Municipal Cemetery in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador, on 26 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The bodies of a Salvadoran father and son who drowned last week as they tried to enter Mexico en route to the United States were laid to rest Thursday.

After a funeral Mass in the Church of Santiago Aculhuaca, next to the parochial school where 7-year-old Matthew Alexander Antillon was a student, the boy and his father, Cesar Vladimir Antillon, were taken to the Municipal Cemetery of Ciudad Delgado, just outside San Salvador.