Evelyn Hernandez stands trial in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador, 15 July 2019, on homicide charges pressed by the Attorney General's Office for an alleged abortion. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

Twenty-one-year-old Salvadoran Evelyn Hernandez said Monday that she is innocent of aggravated murder for allegedly aborting her unborn fetus, a charge she is facing in a new trial after the Constitutional Court overturned a 2018 guilty conviction against her.

"Thank God I'm OK. I'm innocent ... I trust greatly in God and in my attorneys," the young women told reporters.