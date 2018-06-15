Students and professors from the University of El Salvador (UES) attend a protest to oppose a bill that could open the door to water privatization, San Salvador, El Salvador, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Escobar

Students and professors from the University of El Salvador (UES) attend a protest to oppose a bill that could open the door to water privatization, San Salvador, El Salvador, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Escobar

Salvadoran civil society organizations condemned here Thursday the "violent and repressive acts" against university students and professors who sought to enter Congress to deliver a petition opposing water privatization.

The Social Initiative for Democracy and the Citizens' Network for Democracy and Transparency issued a joint statement in which they demand congressional speaker Norman Quijano to "carry out the relevant measures" to determine who was responsible for the repressive acts and "to guarantee that this never happens again."