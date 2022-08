Families of people detained under El Salvador's state of emergency gather in San Salvador on 9 August 2022 to demand the release of their loved ones. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Families of people detained under El Salvador's state of emergency gather in San Salvador on 9 August 2022 to demand the release of their loved ones. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A person holds up a sign urging "Freedom for the Innocents" at a rally in San Salvador on 9 August 2022 of relatives of people detained under El Salvador's state of emergency. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Relatives of some of the 49,000 people detained over the last four months under the state of emergency the Salvadoran government enacted with the stated aim of battling gangs held a protest here Tuesday to demand the release of the loved ones.

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered in central San Salvador to call on rightist President Nayib Bukele to put a halt to "arbitrary" arrests, and then marched to the Monument to the Divine Savior of the World.