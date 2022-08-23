Relatives and survivors of the El Calabozo massacre, walk with floral offerings during a tribute to the victims, in San Esteban Catarina, El Salvador, 22 August 2022. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Salvadorans on Monday marked 40 years since the El Calabozo massacre, in which the army killed more than 200 civilians in 1982 during the internal armed conflict (1980-1992), without truth or justice for the families of the victims and survivors.

The massacre, which occurred in a place known as El Calabozo in the municipality of San Esteban Catarina, 70 kilometers (43 miles) from San Salvador, took place the same year the armed forces killed hundreds of civilians and the forced disappearance of more than 150 children.