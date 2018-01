Arnau Baulenas (l), the coordinator of the Justice Process Taskforce at the Central American University Human Rights Institute (IDHUCA) in El Salvador, and the UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard (r), speak at a press conference in San Salvador on Jan. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

The disappearance of a Salvadorean police woman shot on Dec. 29, 2017, seems to be a crime against humanity, said human rights activist Arnau Baulenas on Tuesday.

"It appears to be a case of forced disappearance," said Baulenas, coordinator of the Justice Process Taskforce at the Central American University Human Rights Institute (IDHUCA), at a press conference.