The salvaged ferry Sewol stands upright after months of efforts to lift it from its side at a port in Mokpo, South Korea, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Relatives of Sewol ferry victims watch as the salvaged ferry is lifted to an upright position at a port in Mokpo, 410 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Around 150 relatives of victims of the fatal Sewol ferry accident watched as the stricken vessel was lifted upright on Thursday at a port in Mokpo, South Korea.

The ferry sank off Jindo island on Apr. 16, 2014, killing 304 of the approximately 476 people it was carrying. Most of the dead were students on an end-of-term field trip.