Members of the ancient Samaritan community congregate at sunrise atop Mount Gerizim on the occasion of the feast of Tabernacles 'Sukkot' at their most sacred site at Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the ancient Samaritan community congregate at sunrise atop Mount Gerizim on the occasion of the feast of Tabernacles 'Sukkot' at their most sacred site at Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the ancient Samaritan community carry the Torah scrolls at sunrise atop Mount Gerizim on the occasion of the feast of Tabernacles 'Sukkot' at their most sacred site at Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the ancient Samaritan community congregate at sunrise atop Mount Gerizim on the occasion of the feast of Tabernacles 'Sukkot' at their most sacred site at Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the ancient Samaritan community carry the Torah scrolls at sunrise atop Mount Gerizim on the occasion of the feast of Tabernacles 'Sukkot', at their most sacred site at Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the ancient Samaritan community congregate at sunrise atop Mount Gerizim on the occasion of the feast of Tabernacles 'Sukkot' at their most sacred site on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the ancient Samaritan community congregate at sunrise atop Mount Gerizim on the occasion of the feast of Tabernacles 'Sukkot' at their most sacred site at Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the Samaritan faith – which is closely linked to Judaism – gathered at sunrise on Tuesday atop their religion's holiest mountain in the northern West Bank, marking the Sukkot holiday with a special prayer in ancient Samaritan Hebrew using a Torah scroll, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist present.

The Samaritan community numbers around 820 people, many of whom live high above the Palestinian city of Nablus on Mount Gerizim, which they regard as the true Chosen Place, rather than Jerusalem's Mount Zion revered by the Jewish faithful.