Jaime Nazar checks his cellphone at the home where he lives with Javier Silva in Santiago, Chile, on 9 March 2022, a day before those two men became one of the first same-sex couples in Chilean history to tie the knot. EFE/Alberto Valdes.

Jaime Nazar (right) and Javier Silva (left) touch hands on 9 March 2022 in Santiago, Chile, a day before they became one of the first same-sex couples in Chilean history to tie the knot. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Paula Heuser (left) holds the daughter she has raised with Consuelo Morales (right) during an interview at a friend's house in Santiago, Chile, on 9 March 2022, a day before those two women became one of the first same-sex couples in Chilean history to tie the knot. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser met each other 18 years ago, but only recently did those Chilean women have any hope of formalizing their commitment and achieving full joint parental rights through marriage.

On Thursday, that wish came true when they and two other same-sex couples became the first to tie the knot in that traditionally Catholic and conservative South American country.