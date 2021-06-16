A screen capture provided by Sony Pictures Classics that shows Mexican actors Christian Vazquez (left, as Gerardo) and Armando Espitia (right, as Ivan) during a scene from the film "I Carry You with Me," which will be screened on 15 June 2021 at New York City's Tribeca Festival. EFE/Alejandro Lopez Pineda/Sony Pictures Classics /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT).

Same-sex migrant love story 'I Carry You with Me' to be screened at Tribeca

"A lot of people don't know any immigrants. They don't know anyone who's undocumented," the director of the Spanish-language, same-sex migrant love saga "I Carry You with Me" told Efe ahead of that film's screening Tuesday night at New York City's Tribeca Festival.

"It's the story of a great love, and that's why I wanted to make the movie. But also to show people a side of immigrants that's not the stereotypical one," Heidi Ewing, the maker of nearly two-dozen documentaries, said of her narrative directorial debut.