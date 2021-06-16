"A lot of people don't know any immigrants. They don't know anyone who's undocumented," the director of the Spanish-language, same-sex migrant love saga "I Carry You with Me" told Efe ahead of that film's screening Tuesday night at New York City's Tribeca Festival.
"It's the story of a great love, and that's why I wanted to make the movie. But also to show people a side of immigrants that's not the stereotypical one," Heidi Ewing, the maker of nearly two-dozen documentaries, said of her narrative directorial debut.