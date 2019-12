A fishing boat is seen in the early morning near Taumeasina Island Resort in Apia, Samoa, Friday, September 8, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/LUKA COCH NO ARCHIVING

The death toll in Samoa’s measles outbreak has risen to 48, with four dying in 24 hours over the weekend, the country’s government reported Sunday.

There have been 48 measles-related deaths in Samoa since the outbreak was declared by the Ministry of Health on Oct. 16. The government declared a state of emergency on Nov. 15. EFE-EPA