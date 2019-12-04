A fishing boat is seen in the early morning near Taumeasina Island Resort in Apia, Samoa, Friday, September 8, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/LUKA COCH NO ARCHIVING

The government of Samoa announced Wednesday that it will suspend all business activity to conduct a door-to-door vaccination campaign across the country on Dec. 5-6 against measles, which since October has killed 60 people, 52 of them under the age of four.

In the South Pacific nation, which has a population of less than 200,000, 4,052 cases of measles have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak, 171 of which were recorded in the last 24 hours, the government of Samoa reported Wednesday. EFE-EPA