A file photo of former Colombian President Ernesto Samper, who told Efe in an interview in May 2020 that Latin America has become a new focal point of the coroanvirus pandemic at a time when it lacks the regional integration mechanisms to coordinate an effective joint response. EPA-EFE/Carlos Duran/File

Latin America has become a new focal point of the coronavirus pandemic at a time when regional countries lack the ability to coordinate a joint response because they have dismantled their integration mechanisms or rendered them virtually inoperative, a former Colombian president told Efe.

"It's absolutely clear that never before had regional integration been so necessary, and never before had we been as disjointed as we are now," Ernesto Samper, who governed Colombia from 1994 to 1998, said in an interview.