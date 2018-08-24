Former Colombian President Ernesto Samper speaks to reporters on Aug. 23, 2018, in Curitiba, Brazil, upon his arrival to visit with former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption but wants to run in the October presidential election. EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

Former Colombian President Ernesto Samper on Thursday urged the Brazilian state to offer Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva "all guarantees" to participate in the October elections after a meeting with the ex-president in his prison cell, where he has been serving a lengthy sentence for corruption since April.

"I ask the Brazilian state (to) offer the former president (Lula) all guarantees to which he has the right to compete, under equal conditions to his rivals, in the next presidential election," said Samper at a press conference after visiting the former Brazilian head of state in prison in the southern city of Curitiba.