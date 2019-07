The inside of Samsung Electronics' head office in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People look at Samsung Galaxy phones on opening day at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 8, 2019 (reissued Apr. 5, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Samsung Electronics Co. said it expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56.3% from a year earlier as sluggish demand for memory chips was exacerbated by the nagging US-China trade dispute, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Samsung said it expects operating profit to fall to 6.5 trillion South Korean won ($5.56 billion) from 14.87 trillion won a year earlier.