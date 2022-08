Former President Lee Myung-bak leaves Seoul National University Hospital in a wheelchair before being taken to a penitentiary in Anyang, just south of the South Korean capital, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong answers a question from a reporter upon arriving at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul, South Korea, 18 June 2022, wrapping up a business trip to Europe. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong attends a dinner held to celebrate the swearing in of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, 10 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday granted a special pardon to Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who was sentenced in early 2021 to two-and-a-half years in prison over a bribery case involving former president Park Geun-hye.

Lee was paroled in August last year and his sentence officially ended on July 29, but he still needed a pardon to have his full rights restored.