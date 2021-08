Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong leaves Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, 25 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 13 August 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean multinational Samsung Group's de facto leader was released on Friday on parole from prison, where he had been held for corruption since January.

Lee Jae-yong walked out of the Seoul Detention Center, located in Uiwang, south of the South Korean capital, and was greeted by a crowd of journalists and supporters chanting his name.