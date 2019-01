Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is surrounded by reporters while exiting the Seoul Detention Center, in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee during a meeting in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 11, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee (R), accompanied by his eldest daughter Lee Boo-jin, enters a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The chairman of Samsung Group, who has been hospitalized since 2014, is in a stable condition and able to breathe unaided, according to sources cited by local news agency Yonhap on Sunday.

Lee Kun-hee suffered a heart attack at his home on May 10, 2014 and was admitted to Samsung Medical Center in the district of Gangnam, Seoul.