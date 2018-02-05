(FILE) Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Group, attends his final trial on his alleged bribery charge related to a nation-rocking scandal that led to the ouster of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2017 (reissued Feb. 5, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., is seen in his car at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2017 (reissued Feb. 5, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean appellate court Monday reduced the five-year prison term of the heir and de facto leader of Samsung to a suspended sentence and authorized his release from prison by acquitting him of several charges related to a massive corruption scandal.

Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in prison in Aug. 2017 for bribing former South Korean President Park Geun-hye in exchange for official favors from the government to consolidate his position as group head, and also for embezzlement, hiding assets overseas and perjury.