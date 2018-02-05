A South Korean appellate court Monday reduced the five-year prison term of the heir and de facto leader of Samsung to a suspended sentence and authorized his release from prison by acquitting him of several charges related to a massive corruption scandal.
Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in prison in Aug. 2017 for bribing former South Korean President Park Geun-hye in exchange for official favors from the government to consolidate his position as group head, and also for embezzlement, hiding assets overseas and perjury.