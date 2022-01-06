Mark Benson, the products and engineering director for Samsung SmartThings, speaks at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, on Jan. 5, 2022. EFE / EPA / CAROLINE BREHMAN

New Samsung and Sony products, along with John Deere self-driving tractors were some of the items featured at the CES electronics fair, which kicked off on Wednesday with a mixed in-person and virtual format that was tarnished somewhat by complications resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast to the situation in 2020, when the event was 100 percent virtual, this year there was an in-person element at the Las Vegas tech fair, but the high incidence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in recent weeks has resulted in a very significant fall-off in physical attendance from past years.