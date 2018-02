(FILE) A undated general view of the Samsung Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea (re-issued on Jan. 31, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Detained Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court to attend his final trial on charges of bribing former President Park Geun-hye, in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

(FILE) Samsung President and General Manager of Visual Display Business, Boo-Keun Yoon, gives the keynote address at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 6, 2011. EPA-EFE/LAURA RAUCH

A Samsung Electronics vice chairman Tuesday said the company will engage in speed management, a day after its heir and de facto leader was released from prison.

Lee Jae-yong was released on Monday following a court's decision to give him a suspended sentence and authorized his release from prison by acquitting him of several charges related to a massive corruption scandal.