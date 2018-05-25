A court in the United States on Friday ordered South Korea's Samsung to pay $539 million to Apple over copying patented components.
The American tech giant had sued the South Korean firm in 2011 for allegedly copying the design of its mobile phones.
Kathleen Sullivan (C), a lawyer for the South Korean technology firm Samsung, speaks to reporters after a Supreme Court hearing in Washington DC, USA, Oct. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
An Apple employee walks near an Apple logo during the sale start of the new iPhone X at the Apple store Grosse Bockenheimer Strasse in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 03, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARMANDO BABANI
The logo of Samsung Group is pictured at its main office in southern Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 02, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
