The logo of Samsung Group is pictured at its main office in southern Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 02, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An Apple employee walks near an Apple logo during the sale start of the new iPhone X at the Apple store Grosse Bockenheimer Strasse in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 03, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Kathleen Sullivan (C), a lawyer for the South Korean technology firm Samsung, speaks to reporters after a Supreme Court hearing in Washington DC, USA, Oct. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A court in the United States on Friday ordered South Korea's Samsung to pay $539 million to Apple over copying patented components.

The American tech giant had sued the South Korean firm in 2011 for allegedly copying the design of its mobile phones.