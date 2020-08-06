Samsung updates Note, Fold in sales freefall due to pandemic

Photo provided by Samsung showing its wireless earbuds, smart watch, Galaxy Note 20 mobile phones and Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, all of which the firm unveiled on Aug. 5, 2020, in an online event. EFE-EPA/ Samsung / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Photo provided by Samsung showing its Galaxy Note 20 (r) and Note 20 Ultra (l) mobile phones, which the firm unveiled along with other tech hardware on Aug. 5, 2020, in an online event. EFE-EPA/ Samsung / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales