South Korean multinational Samsung on Wednesday unveiled updated models of its high-end mobile phones Note and the foldable Fold at a time when the firm's telephone sales have plunged by almost one-third from last year's figures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photo provided by Samsung showing its wireless earbuds, smart watch, Galaxy Note 20 mobile phones and Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, all of which the firm unveiled on Aug. 5, 2020, in an online event. EFE-EPA/ Samsung / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales
Photo provided by Samsung showing its Galaxy Note 20 (r) and Note 20 Ultra (l) mobile phones, which the firm unveiled along with other tech hardware on Aug. 5, 2020, in an online event. EFE-EPA/ Samsung / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales
Combination of photos provided by Samsung showing its foldable Galaxy Fold mobile phone, which the firm unveiled along with other tech hardware on Aug. 5, 2020, in an online event. EFE-EPA/ Samsung / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales