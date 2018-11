Members of the Central American migrant caravan remain at a shelter in the city of Tijuana in Baja California, Mexico, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

The city of San Diego in California on Saturday remained calm despite thousands of United States-bound migrants camping on the other side of the border in the Mexican city of Tijuana for days.

According to latest estimates, nearly 4,000 people are waiting in shelters across the border, including some 1,500, who had arrived in the migrant caravan from Honduras on Oct. 13.