The city of San Francisco is experiencing a golden age of economic development that is changing its look with increasingly high buildings, but hanging over the city is the threat of the "Big One," the powerful earthquake that could come at any time and which has led the Northern California city's government to take preventive measures.

The city, which is located atop the San Andres Fault where the North American and Pacific tectonic plates collide, has a 72 percent chance of experiencing at least a magnitude-6.7 earthquake by 2043, according to US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates.