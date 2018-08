View of the damages caused by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE FILE/Thais Llorca

File photo showing the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, speak during a press conference organized by AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Miami, Florida, Dec. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

The mayor of San Juan said Wednesday that the new figure of 2,975 deaths caused by Hurricane Maria will haunt Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello and US President Donald Trump.

"That number, 2,975, will haunt the governor's soul for the rest of his life," Carmen Yulin Cruz told reporters after attending a public event.